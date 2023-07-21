Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Shopify Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

