Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Increases By 8.2%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 578,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,068.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,053. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

