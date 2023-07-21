Short Interest in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expands By 10.6%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.