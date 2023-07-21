Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Drops By 16.6%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 31,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.