Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Expands By 5.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 25,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 3,504,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500,323 shares in the company, valued at $205,530,600.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,891,009 shares of company stock worth $62,558,246.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Free Report ) by 43,543.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

