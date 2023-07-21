Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Drops By 13.6%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 841,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ANGO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.65. 553,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

