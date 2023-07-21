Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Drops By 12.4%

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 499,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE AIT traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $143.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,738. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.61 and a 12-month high of $150.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

