Short Interest in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Increases By 6.4%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 220,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,346. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

