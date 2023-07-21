Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Declines By 10.8%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $106.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.64.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

