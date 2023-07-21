Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Decreases By 17.7%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,767. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

