Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Drops By 9.5%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 376,050 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 224,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 69.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 275,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $267.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.50 and a beta of 0.22. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

