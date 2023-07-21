Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Decreases By 12.4%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 699,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,064.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

