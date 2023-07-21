Short Interest in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Increases By 14.3%

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

CXAC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. C5 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

