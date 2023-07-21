Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases By 10.6%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS ENDTF traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

