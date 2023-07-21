Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Increases By 12.7%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,529,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 1,357,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.5 days.

CanSino Biologics Price Performance

Shares of CASBF stock remained flat at C$3.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582. CanSino Biologics has a 52 week low of C$3.17 and a 52 week high of C$17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.02.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

