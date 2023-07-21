Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Rises By 8.5%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,330,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNLF remained flat at C$3.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. Capricorn Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNLF shares. Macquarie cut Capricorn Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capricorn Metals in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

