Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Decreases By 17.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

CRBU traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 2,746,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $406.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

