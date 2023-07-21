Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 5.7%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.99 on Friday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Carrefour Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th.
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
