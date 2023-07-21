Short Interest in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Decreases By 15.3%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 117,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,887. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $237.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.