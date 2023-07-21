Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Expands By 12.4%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 919,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,232. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -63.72%.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,302.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,132,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.