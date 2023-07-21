Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Drops By 13.5%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group began coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment
In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $274,478. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
CION Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
CION traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 151,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,452. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $593.47 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.34.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 715.79%.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Further Reading
