Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Grows By 9.5%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,587.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CGEAF stock remained flat at $50.70 during midday trading on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

