Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declines By 19.9%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,216. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

