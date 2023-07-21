Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 7.7%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Concord Medical Services Price Performance
Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
About Concord Medical Services
