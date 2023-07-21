Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 7.7%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

