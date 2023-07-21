Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Drops By 12.2%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF stock remained flat at $8.20 during midday trading on Friday. 249,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.