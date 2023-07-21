Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 19.9%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CMCT remained flat at $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,279. The company has a market cap of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -21.94%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
