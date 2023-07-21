Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 19.9%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT remained flat at $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,279. The company has a market cap of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 587,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,876,087.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 750,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,981 over the last ninety days. 45.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

