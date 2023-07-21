Short Interest in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Declines By 11.6%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $196,183. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 3.8 %

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.15. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

