Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expands By 12.7%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DermTech Stock Performance

DMTK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 217,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. DermTech has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.93.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 82.24% and a negative net margin of 825.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

