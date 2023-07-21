Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Increases By 12.4%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 13,900,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. 750,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

