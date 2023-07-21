Short Interest in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW) Increases By 11.1%

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FLFVW remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. Feutune Light Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Feutune Light Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.