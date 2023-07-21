Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Declines By 14.1%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Down 4.6 %

First Foundation stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,001. The stock has a market cap of $283.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In related news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 17,610 shares of company stock worth $80,604 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 1,532.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 202,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 190,515 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.