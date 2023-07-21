Short Interest in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Expands By 13.1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $183.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $109.74.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.