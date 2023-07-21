Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Expands By 10.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 24,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

