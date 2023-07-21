Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Expands By 10.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 24,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $28.24.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.