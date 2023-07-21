Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Decreases By 9.4%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,095 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT opened at $1.32 on Friday. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group ( NASDAQ:FTFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.