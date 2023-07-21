Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Decreases By 17.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geberit Trading Down 0.6 %

GBERF stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.65. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130. Geberit has a 1-year low of $408.56 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.57.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.