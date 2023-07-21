Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Drops By 15.1%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Getty Realty by 25.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Getty Realty by 19.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 11.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 282,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,657. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About Getty Realty

