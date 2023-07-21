Short Interest in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Grows By 8.9%

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Global Star Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Global Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Global Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 896,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on Fintech and Proptech businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software, services, or products to the financial services or real estate industries.

