Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Grows By 8.4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 303,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

