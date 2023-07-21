Short Interest in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Increases By 8.7%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.12. 599,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 30.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.