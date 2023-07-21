Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expands By 6.7%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,914. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grifols Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

