Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Declines By 13.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 93,970,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 297,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,210.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 653,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Featured Stories

