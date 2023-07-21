Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Grows By 10.6%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 13,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,251,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,000 shares of company stock worth $4,162,690. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

