Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rises By 7.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 8,910,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

