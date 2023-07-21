Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rises By 7.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 8,910,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.