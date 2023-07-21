Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Increases By 9.8%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 3,829,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,327. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

