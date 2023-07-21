Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Declines By 9.6%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67. The firm has a market cap of $892.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KREF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.