Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Declines By 14.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. 4,715,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,532. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

