Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Increases By 5.7%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

