Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Increases By 5.7%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
