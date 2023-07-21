Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Grows By 12.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 1,593,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,674. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

