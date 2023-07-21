Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Decreases By 13.0%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 2,673,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.40 and a beta of 1.75. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.