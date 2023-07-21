Short Interest in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Rises By 13.2%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

